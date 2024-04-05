Hike of the Month: Barker Dam Trail

This easy, 1.1-mile loop is one of the most beautiful and popular trails in Joshua Tree National Park. The well-marked route gains less than 50 feet in elevation, meanders amid the park’s massive monzogranite boulders and along sandy washes, and presents a variety of fragrant desert flora, including creosote, juniper, cheesebush, and desert sage. The lush vegetation makes Barker Dam a great spot to see wildlife, including the occasional bighorn sheep. The water level in the dam fluctuates with rainfall, while history reveals itself through Native American petroglyphs and remnants of the park’s early cattle ranching heritage. An entrance fee is required to enter Joshua Tree National Park.