Hike of the Month: Chuckwalla Trail Loop in Rancho Mirage

Popular with hikers and runners, the scenic and well-maintained Chuckwalla Trail Loop presents a moderately challenging, 2.1-mile route that begins and ends near The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. Park behind City Hall and access the trailhead from Frank Sinatra Drive. Once on the trail, you’ll straddle the line between wilderness and development. The trail gains 403 feet in elevation, offering stellar views of the western Coachella Valley as it wraps around Mirada Estates and leads toward the border of Cathedral City and back. Leashed dogs and cats are welcome on the trail.