Hike of the Month: West Canyon Trail in Morongo Valley

Embark on a journey through Big Morongo Canyon Preserve, where panoramic views and wildlife sightings await.

Panoramic views of Big Morongo Canyon and a plethora of plants, including wild plum, honey mesquite, and desert almond, line the path of this moderately difficult .84-mile hike. A couple of steep switch-backs will lead you to the canyon floor and an easy walk up to the marsh, which attracts wildlife during every season. The preserve is an internationally recognized birding site — several rare species are known to nest here — so bring binoculars if you wish to catch a glimpse. Several other trails route through the preserve, ranging from an easy boardwalk loop to a strenuous 8.34-mile hike along a stream.