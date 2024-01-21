Hohmann Fine Art Offers a Metropolitan Experience

Drop in during opening hours or make an appointment to enjoy a visit with owner Christian Hohmann within the museum-style gallery in Palm Desert featuring a vast selection of works by emerging, mid-career, and blue-chip artists or attend an event at the exhibition showroom across from the Palm Springs Art Museum.

After a 10-year tenure on El Paseo, Hohmann transitioned from a traditional retail gallery into a more customized consultancy geared toward bringing a dedicated and wholistic approach to sharing all aspects of art with his clients. Focusing on personal relationships, the gallery offers a metropolitan art experience rivaling some of the finest galleries in Los Angeles or New York right here in the Coachella Valley.