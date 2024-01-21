Hohmann Fine Art Offers a Metropolitan Experience

“Isabelle” by Julian Voss-Andreae.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY HOHMANN
Drop in during opening hours or make an appointment to enjoy a visit with owner Christian Hohmann within the museum-style gallery in Palm Desert featuring a vast selection of works by emerging, mid-career, and blue-chip artists or attend an event at the exhibition showroom across from the Palm Springs Art Museum.
After a 10-year tenure on El Paseo, Hohmann transitioned from a traditional retail gallery into a more customized consultancy geared toward bringing a dedicated and wholistic approach to sharing all aspects of art with his clients. Focusing on personal relationships, the gallery offers a metropolitan art experience rivaling some of the finest galleries in Los Angeles or New York right here in the Coachella Valley.
“Palm Springs Babies” by David Černý.
Hohmann Showroom.
Hohmann is the gallery behind some of the most visible public installations in downtown Palm Springs: “Isabelle,” the sculpture by quantum phyicist turned sculptor Julian Voss-Andreae, and “Palm Springs Babies” by David Černý, which are now in Mexico as part of a solo museum show for the famous Czech artist. A 30-minute documentary about Černý can be viewed on the gallery website.
44651 Village Court
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-4243
hohmann.art
Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.