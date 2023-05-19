Where to See Art and Architecture in Greater Palm Springs

ASK AN EXPERT

What are the most common architectural styles in Greater Palm Springs, and why are they significant?

Palm Springs has a rich amount of architecture. Long before it became a modernist mecca, Palm Springs was a paradise of the Spanish Colonial Revival style of architecture. Modern for their time, these homes were forerunners to the midcentury period of architecture that would follow in the 1950s.

Palm Springs is widely recognized as having the most intact array of midcentury- modern architecture anywhere in the country, or even the world. Midcentury- modern design has had a lasting impact on our culture due to its elegant simplicity.

Midcentury- modern buildings (both residential and commercial) were designed by leading architects including John Lautner, E. Stewart Williams, A. Quincy Jones, Hugh Kaptur, Donald Wexler, William Krisel, and others. They were drawn to the area because they were able to produce buildings using modern materials and create innovative, never-tried- before designs.

— Lisa Vossler Smith, CEO, Modernism Week