Let It Soak!

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs executive chef Dan Grunbeck offers three sure-fire methods of raising holiday dinners from ho-hum to yum-yum.
Turkey Lurkey Time
“For a golden, crispy skin, I brine my turkey for 24 hours with cumin, lemon halves, and bay leaves. With a wet brine, you’re able to fully submerge a turkey into the liquid and absorb the most flavor. Once out of the brine, I put a herb purée mixture in between the flesh and skin of the bird, then let the turkey air dry in the refrigerator for 24 hours before roasting at 325°F, allowing it to cook for 20 minutes per pound.”
Gravy Train
“I give my finished gravy a quick squeeze of fresh lemon juice to elevate the overall flavor profile. The acidity from lemon is transformative — without being overpowering — and lets the flavors of the gravy recipe really shine.”
Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs executive chef Dan Grunbeck.
Prime of Life
“Salt rub prime rib for 24 hours before cooking. This allows the salt to seep into the meat while also drying the outside, so you have a nice, crispy crust. For my salt mixture, I like to mortar and pestle fresh rosemary, lemon, and orange zest together, along with salt and pepper. Cook it medium rare to an internal temperature of 120°F, and then let the meat rest for eight minutes before carving.”
