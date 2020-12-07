Let It Soak!

Turkey Lurkey Time

“For a golden, crispy skin, I brine my turkey for 24 hours with cumin, lemon halves, and bay leaves. With a wet brine, you’re able to fully submerge a turkey into the liquid and absorb the most flavor. Once out of the brine, I put a herb purée mixture in between the flesh and skin of the bird, then let the turkey air dry in the refrigerator for 24 hours before roasting at 325°F, allowing it to cook for 20 minutes per pound.”

Gravy Train

“I give my finished gravy a quick squeeze of fresh lemon juice to elevate the overall flavor profile. The acidity from lemon is transformative — without being overpowering — and lets the flavors of the gravy recipe really shine.”