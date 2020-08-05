Fashionable Pivot

Ebersole and Hughes chat with Palm Springs Life about a recently released campaign for the film. They also have another Palm Springs screening in the works (no date confirmed), so if you missed seeing the film locally the first time, you should have a chance to do so this fall.

How has the pandemic impacted the theatrical release of the film?

Ebersole: Normally, you do a theatrical release to get word of mouth going about the film, and everybody ends up watching it on streaming or DVD at home. And so now we’re sort of forgoing that step of it actually being in theaters. We went to see the Linda Ronstadt documentary. We’re fans, so we go, we got ourselves out of our house over to see that documentary over in Palm Desert, and there’s two people in the theater. We went to see Echo in the Canyons; same thing. So we know what it’s like out there right now trying to sell theatrical without COVID.

Are there plans for an event in New York?

Ebersole: Rooftop Films in New York and The Met are talking about teaming up to present the film in a kind of one night only special event to align with New York Fashion Week (set for Sept. 11-16), which will also basically be virtual this year.

And one in Paris with Cardin in attendance?

Ebersole: Sept. 21 is the big premiere in Paris that we’re hoping the travel ban gets lifted in time so that we can go. Cardin is hosting that along with a big party at Maxine’s afterwards. He’s invited all of his worldwide licensees. He’s invited all the talent from the film to come. And so we’re just hoping that we can get there.