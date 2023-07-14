How Do People Cope With Chemo?

Amber Stay’s mind went blank when asked for her phone number. Another time, in the midst of relating an experience, she forgot what she was saying. In the latter instance, she was among cancer patients who assured her that brain fog was normal during chemotherapy treatment.

“It helps to connect with people going through similar things,” says the La Quinta resident, who took advantage of multiple services — including support group and meditation sessions — provided by Comprehensive Cancer Center in Palm Springs.

Almost 40 percent of men and women will be diagnosed with the invasive disease during their lifetimes, according to National Cancer Institute projections, and doctors recommend chemotherapy in more than half of cancer diagnoses.

We asked local cancer patients to share their most effective coping strategies.

Stay began a journal on day one.

“Looking back at entries helped me stay positive,” she says, alluding to a record of good days that followed bad ones. Nothing could completely stave off sadness. “It’s OK to cry. Release and build back up again.” She also bought herself a bracelet with a calming charm that reads “Just breathe.”

Cynthia Johnson decided there was nothing wrong in “not overextending” herself.

“I didn’t beat myself up for not walking every day just because someone else said I should,” the Palm Springs resident says. “I allowed myself to rest.”

In addition to resting and sleeping, Sarah Oates, a Comprehensive Cancer Center patient living in Idyllwild, meditated, bathed in baking soda and Epsom salts to dispel toxins, consumed “a ton of water,” followed a BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, toast), and drank smoothies for nutrition when she had no appetite for food.