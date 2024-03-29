How Drummer Alvin Taylor Discovered His Passion for Music

Alvin Taylor sat crouched on a curb in Palm Springs when he discovered his life’s purpose.

It was sometime in the late 1950s. Taylor was about 5 years old. (He’s admittedly bad with dates.) The whole town had gathered along Palm Canyon Drive to watch the Desert Circus parade. Little boy Taylor hunkered down on the street curb, waiting for the festivities to start. There was energy in the air, the crackle of anticipation.

Finally, it was time. About a mile up the road, the marching band began to play. He knew it by the whistles and cheers. As the musicians moved closer, Taylor felt the heavy thud of each beat. His shirt practically vibrated with the sound. He felt his pulse quicken. His breath caught. His heart thumped along — boom, boom, boom.

“I could see the drum major with the big hat, and I heard the sound of the drums. Right then, I knew that’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Taylor recalls. “That was all I ever wanted to do.”

Alvin Taylor couldn’t have known it then, but he’d go on to be discovered by Little Richard, open for Elvis Presley, fly on private jets with Elton John, and perform with Billy Preston on the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live. All he knew for certain on that sunny day at the Desert Circus parade was that he felt the beat, as if for the first time, and it would become an essential part of his life from that moment forward.