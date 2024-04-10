How to Start a Cookbook Club

CHOOSE YOUR BOOK. January’s guest of honor was Flamingo Estate: Fridays From the Garden Cookbook. “I was traveling, and I saw it in a shop,” Starr says. “Once I looked through it, I was obsessed. The pictures are so beautiful. It’s seasonal and very approachable, too. It’s pretty straightforward, and it’s Southern California–centric. For me, it’s an art form to pick the right cookbook. It has to resonate with me and be something I think would be valuable to others. I want to be very passionate about the ingredients and the recipes and maybe get people to think outside of the box and try something a little bit different.”

PLAN THE MENU AND INVITE FRIENDS. To avoid requiring guests to purchase the book, Starr curates the evening’s menu then shares a link to her chosen recipes on a Pinterest board. Invitations go out virtually, accompanied by a PDF of the menu. “The group is very eclectic,” she says. “They know each other only through us. They’re not people who normally hang out with each other. We’re connected by a love of beautiful and delicious food.”