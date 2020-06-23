How to Stay Cool This Week

Summer Solstice is in the rear view mirror. For the next 3-4 months, it won’t be unusual to see the thermometer hover around 110 or higher. Staying cool becomes more than just a pursuit. You’re looking for ways from a trip to Idyllwild to destinations in the desert that can help bring some form of relief.
You could just go to your pool. But when the temperatures hit 110, the water in your pool begins to feel like a hot bath in your tub. Not exactly cooling off.
So we came up with five more ways to give you the cool factor this summer.
Road trip
Take the 45-minute drive up to 5,000 feet altitude and about 20+ degrees cooler in Idyllwild. On the way up, stop at The Sugarloaf Cafe in Pinyon Pines for a takeout pie. In Idyllwild, check out the Aroma Cafe, which is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
You Scream
No brainer, right? If you have to deal with 110 degrees, then at least take solace with a sweet fix. If you haven’t been there before, you have to try Great Shakes and one of their colossal creations. Some others to consider: Lampert’s, Kreem, Monster Shakes, Shop(pe) Ice Cream & Shop, Brandini Toffee, and Nitrofusions.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
play it cool
Whether you are a paying guest at the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs or not, you can access their rooftop pool where you can reserve a cabana and enjoy a refreshing cocktail or libation. You can also take in one of the best views of downtown Palm Springs from seven stories above the fray. Juniper Table is also open for foodies.
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Note, this photo was taken in 2018.
Take in a Movie
The Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City is the only local flick shop open at the moment. But for $5, you can enjoy a cool viewing experience with social distancing in place. They are also bringing back some classics like Grease, Footloose, and the Harry Potter series.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MARY PICKFORD THEATRE
Take a Step Back
in Time
One of the few museums open in the Coachella Valley, the Museum of Ancient Wonders offers displays from the Pharoh’s Tomb, African tribal art and traditions featuring 38 authentic reproductions, and fossil casts of fully mounted dinosaurs.