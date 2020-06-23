How to Stay Cool This Week

Summer Solstice is in the rear view mirror. For the next 3-4 months, it won’t be unusual to see the thermometer hover around 110 or higher. Staying cool becomes more than just a pursuit. You’re looking for ways from a trip to Idyllwild to destinations in the desert that can help bring some form of relief.

You could just go to your pool. But when the temperatures hit 110, the water in your pool begins to feel like a hot bath in your tub. Not exactly cooling off.

So we came up with five more ways to give you the cool factor this summer.

Road trip

Take the 45-minute drive up to 5,000 feet altitude and about 20+ degrees cooler in Idyllwild. On the way up, stop at The Sugarloaf Cafe in Pinyon Pines for a takeout pie. In Idyllwild, check out the Aroma Cafe, which is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

