In the Studio With Audiobook Narrator Julia Whelan

There’s a large painting hanging above the fireplace in Julia Whelan’s home. It’s based on an image of a 1963 cocktail party at George Plimpton’s apartment in which clusters of literary darlings are frozen in time. Each figure is poised to talk, drinks in hand, as if caught midconversation.

It’s an apt piece of art to take center stage here, because Whelan is the person who gives writers their sound.

Not their voice, of course. Writers already bring their voice to the page. Whelan is an audiobook narrator, the person who lifts the words from the page and infuses them with sonic life. This house in La Quinta, surrounded by stunning mountain vistas and leafy bougainvillea, is where she does it.

Mastering the Art of Audio

If you’ve ever listened to an audiobook, there’s a good chance Julia Whelan’s voice has been inside your head.

The 39-year-old is prolific, having narrated more than 500 books across all genres, including some of the biggest titles. Educated by Tara Westover. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Just about every Emily Henry novel. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.