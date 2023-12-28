Julia Whelan Shares Exclusive Audiobook Preview: “The Women” by Kristin Hannah

Author, actor, and audiobook narrator Julia Whelan calls the city of La Quinta home. She is the voice behind hundreds of audiobooks, including New York Times bestsellers such as The Giver of Stars and Gone Girl — and she records those audiobooks right here in the Coachella Valley from the comfort of her home studio.

In this video, Whelan shares an excerpt of her latest project, The Women by Kristin Hannah, about the plight of women nurses in Vietnam. The book (and audiobook) will be released Feb. 7, just a few days after her appearance at the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival, Jan. 31–Feb. 2.