Indoor-Outdoor Living in Palm Springs’ Vista Las Palmas

Nestled in the heart of Palm Springs’ Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, this meticulously rebuilt contemporary estate redefines sophisticated living within the confines of a private compound. Seamlessly blending modern design with a touch of opulence, this residence is a testament to architectural excellence — and it could be yours.
On the market for $4,499,000, the home revolves around a lush yard and pool, delivering a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. Virtually every room boasts access to the exterior, allowing residents to bask in the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.
Once inside the open layout, where soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace create an inviting ambiance, and you’ll find new meaning in Dorothy Gale’s line, “There’s no place like home.”
A wall of Fleetwood doors connects the interior with the pool area, providing a harmonious flow. The executive-style library/den is adorned with built-ins, while a generous dining area and exceptional kitchen, equipped with professional-grade appliances, cater to the culinary aficionado. Convenient garage access from the kitchen ensures discreet catering for large events, complemented by a butler’s kitchen with laundry facilities.
The primary suite indulges with a lavish closet and an exposed brick partition wall housing a gas fireplace that separates the bedroom from the open en suite bath. Spa-like amenities include dual sinks, a walk-in shower with a second shower outdoors, a free-standing tub beneath a waterfall ceiling-fixture, and a separate commode. Two additional bedrooms in the main home feature en suite baths and walk-in closets; one has its own washer and dryer for added convenience.
Venture poolside to discover the covered outdoor living area, complete with a gas fireplace and an alfresco kitchen equipped with Viking appliances. A detached casita, serving as the fourth bedroom, promises a cozy retreat with a coffee bar/kitchenette, an en suite bathroom, and an outdoor bath and shower for guests to use after a dip in the pool. The residence is equipped with an owned 84-panel solar system and boasts numerous luxury details throughout, affirming its status as the epitome of refined living.
With its inviting spaces, private retreats, and the allure of indoor-outdoor living, this rebuilt estate in Vista Las Palmas stands as a testament to the art of modern living in the heart of Palm Springs. It’s not just a home; it’s a symphony of design, comfort, and environmental consciousness that harmonizes effortlessly with the desert landscape, inviting residents to savor the essence of a truly extraordinary lifestyle.
This home is listed with Mark Gutkowski, Bennion Deville Homes. For more on this stunning home and other Bennion Deville Homes listings, visit BDHomes.com/Our-Listings.