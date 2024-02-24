Indoor-Outdoor Living in Palm Springs’ Vista Las Palmas

Nestled in the heart of Palm Springs’ Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, this meticulously rebuilt contemporary estate redefines sophisticated living within the confines of a private compound. Seamlessly blending modern design with a touch of opulence, this residence is a testament to architectural excellence — and it could be yours.

On the market for $4,499,000, the home revolves around a lush yard and pool, delivering a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. Virtually every room boasts access to the exterior, allowing residents to bask in the breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

Once inside the open layout, where soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace create an inviting ambiance, and you’ll find new meaning in Dorothy Gale’s line, “There’s no place like home.”