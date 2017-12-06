Besides sipping cocktails poolside in the desert, one of my favorite pastimes is schlepping luggage from country to country, eating unsavory sandwiches at the airport, and learning how to say, “How much does this cost?” in 15 different languages. This is better known as “traveling.”

The upside is always the unique food, culture, and experiences you encounter during your adventures. Tasting the local food is always a highlight of my trips, and while I long for an In-N-Out burger the moment I land in the U.S., I always wonder moments later, “Where in the heck can I find authentic [insert country] cuisine here in town?”

Luckily, the Coachella Valley has turned into a mecca of international cuisine from all parts of the world. The obscure and imaginative dishes have landed first class into the desert for your palate’s enjoyment. It’s like taking a culinary vacation without losing your luggage!

• See related post: 10 Best Bites and Buys at Coachella Valley Certified Farmers Markets