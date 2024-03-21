Istituto Marangoni Miami’s Top Students Shined at Fashion Week El Paseo

Each year, Fashion Week El Paseo features top students from a renowned fashion school showcasing new perspectives that will shape the industry for years to come. Always an inspiring event, this year’s show featured students from Istituto Marangoni Miami lighting up the runway with their debut collections.

The evening began with a preshow tour and presentation for approximately 150 Coachella Valley high students who are interested in fashion and whose tickets are funded through a generous donation by education sponsor Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer spoke to the eager attendees along with designer Keanan Duffty, dean of fashion at Istituto Marangoni Miami, and supermodel Beverly Johnson.

The Wednesday evening event provided an opportunity to learn more about local nonprofit DAP Health thanks to giving sponsor Bobbi Lampros. Ticketholders arrived for the cocktail reception beginning at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.

Here are some highlights from the Istituto Marangoni Miami collections.