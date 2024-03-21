Istituto Marangoni Miami’s Top Students Shined at Fashion Week El Paseo

Backstage, a model poses in a tweed construction piece with oversized shoulders and fringe designed by Chenqi Jiang.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Each year, Fashion Week El Paseo features top students from a renowned fashion school showcasing new perspectives that will shape the industry for years to come. Always an inspiring event, this year’s show featured students from Istituto Marangoni Miami lighting up the runway with their debut collections.
The evening began with a preshow tour and presentation for approximately 150 Coachella Valley high students who are interested in fashion and whose tickets are funded through a generous donation by education sponsor Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer spoke to the eager attendees along with designer Keanan Duffty, dean of fashion at Istituto Marangoni Miami, and supermodel Beverly Johnson.
The Wednesday evening event provided an opportunity to learn more about local nonprofit DAP Health thanks to giving sponsor Bobbi Lampros. Ticketholders arrived for the cocktail reception beginning at 7 p.m. and the show at 8 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the Istituto Marangoni Miami collections.
Modern menswear in pale pink.PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
A black gown with cutout neckline and sequin skirt.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Education sponsor Jordan Schnitzer (left of center) poses with Istituto Marangoni Miami studnet designers and their models at Fashion Week El Paseo.PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Paula Alduncin
Showcasing the designer’s love for surrealist art, in particular Salvador Dalí, adventurous layered looks captivated as the models moved down the runway. A dramatic cape with gathering on the sides and bottom felt both delicate and mysterious, fluttering with a spin at the end of the catwalk.
Camila Balleste
Inspired by her summers spent working at an aerospace company, Balleste’s “Aviator” collection brought the world of flight to fashion. A neutral color palette offered a nod to the industry, and several garments incorporated statement fins or paper airplane shapes that seemed to fly down the runway. One model even carried a miniature airplane as an accessory to the Jet Age looks.
Camila Balleste's model holds a miniature airplane.PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Models pose backstage.PHOTO BY ASHLEY MEJIA
Jancarlos Cruz
Rock subculture reigned supreme in Cruz’s “Le Punk Reverie” collection, celebrating rebellion and individuality. Mainly black and white, his men’s looks of oversized cargo pants or trousers paired with cropped blazers or bombers were playful and memorable.
Verónica Espinosa
For her “Kintsugi – The Joy of Being” collection, this designer explored philosophies of kintsugi and wabi-sabi, which celebrate the beauty of imperfections and flaws. Her looks were simple but each incorporated a special twist — whether it be an asymmetrical pleated detail or statement zipper.
Ryan Hamilton
Already working on an internship with luxury shoe designer Alexandre Birman, this emerging talent sent captivating shapes and forms down the runway. A standout piece was a short women’s dress constructed of flowy but structural layers that seemed to float as it moved down the runway.
Oversidez-ruffle, off-shoulder maxi dress by Chenqi Jiang.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Chenqi Jiang
Jiang’s “Creation of Faith” collection inspired awe with full-length voluminous pieces. The pièces de résistance were an oversized-ruffle, off-shoulder maxi dress for women and a floor-grazing tailored men’s jacket hemmed with giant flower embellishments.
Sofia Lemann
Paying tribute to Alfred Hitchock classics and the golden era of Hollywood, the “Silhouettes in Suspense” collection captured a film noir essence with a dark color palette and statement embellishments. Several looks featured multitudes of oversized buttons, lending a touch of couture to otherwise understated looks.
Anabel Montiel
This Venezuelan designer constructs sleek pieces that could feel right at home in a midcentury modern home here in the desert. The playful looks — from mini dresses to a one-shoulder jumpsuit — were rooted in a minimal color palette and felt retro but firmly planted in the present.
Designs by Ilayda Polat.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Ilayda Polat
An almost modern take on women’s businesswear in shades of black, white, and red stood out on the runway. Looks incorporated asymmetrical hemlines and wrapped tailored waistbands for structured yet powerfully feminine silhouettes.
Fabiana Polito
With a palette that easily blends into the desert landscape, Polito’s “The Worn Pages” collection took the audience on a nostalgic journey through the pages of her sketchbook. Tailored menswear felt almost androgynous, incorporating asymmetrical elements and voluminous pant or skirt combinations.
Karla Urdaneta
Throwback structured elements like padded shoulders and corsets were front and center in this collection, titled “A Rebellion to the Ordinary.” Beautiful construction and embroidery set these ensembles apart.
Daniel Uribe
The architecturally inspired “Redifini Noire” collection brought strong looks composed mainly of black and red. Structured silhouettes for women, including mini dresses and a billowing, strapless, floor-length gown were executed flawlessly.
A shapely red dress with a train featured monster faces.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Black sleeveless dress with oversized button detailing on the front by Sofia Lemann.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Male models pose backstage in designs by Istituto Marangoni Miami students.PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
The student designers walk the runway at the end of the show.PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY