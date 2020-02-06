Palm Springs State of Mind

It’s four hours until the first plates start going out at the Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival dinner at the James Beard House in New York, and chef Gabriel Woo has a problem. Make that several. “My rep forgot the fish,” he explains with a harried look on his face. “He texted me the night before we left. I had to make a few phone calls, and then I got them the next day. But it was the wrong type of fish.”

The head chef from The Barn Kitchen at Sparrow’s Lodge and The Pantry at Holiday House in Palm Springs is dusting the scales of red sea bream — not red tilefish, as originally intended — with potato starch and pastry flour to give it “a little bit of crunch.” Woo isn’t completely confident the treatment will work as well on the slightly flakier catch. Also, don’t tell the dozens of diners arriving soon, but he doesn’t usually cook fish.