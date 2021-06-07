Led by Design

To tell the story of this luminescent modern home is to first tell the story of how three people living on the East Coast landed on the same street in the Indian Canyons.

Career architect-turned-assemblage artist Ted Chapin and husband Torrence Boone, a vice president at Google, bought the home as a West Coast getaway after visiting international designer and artist Javier Echenique, a friend they knew through art circles in Cape Cod and New York who moved to Palm Springs four years ago. They rented a home up the street from Echenique for a six-week stay in the spring of 2018. Two weeks in, they began searching for one of their own.

“We came to the conclusion that this neighborhood has the most architectural consistency and integrity,” Chapin says. “And, that we specifically liked Yosemite Drive.” As they began looking, the residence facing their vacation rental dropped its listing price. The home was a rare find in the enclave, where many lots blend into the fairways. A front courtyard creates a buffer from the street while a manicured privacy hedge sequesters the backyard from the golf course, enveloping the home in serene seclusion.