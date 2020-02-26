The Way Home

Jay Hart landed in Palm Springs last fall with the sense of relief that comes after a movie wraps. He’d just spent five months working on Those Who Wish Me Dead, a wilderness thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Angelina Jolie set for release in October. He’d commuted home for the occasional weekend (the film was shot in New Mexico), but this time, instead of going back in two days, the set decorator could slip back into his quiet life in the desert.

Hart, who was nominated for Academy Awards for L.A. Confidential and Pleasantville before winning for Black Panther in 2019, was a few days into his R&R when he received an offer to serve as the set decorator on the new Lord of the Rings series. The Amazon Studios production promised to be groundbreaking and was already on track to be the most expensive series ever made.

Having to plan and decorate the neighborhoods and homes of hobbits and orcs and elves from the Second Age of Middle Earth was an exciting prospect, but it also had a pragmatic advantage: Hart was eager to work with the production designer. The two jobs interact closely in movie making, evidenced by the fact they share an Oscar for art direction.

“Jay is one of those people who just gets it,” says Jeffrey Chernov, an executive producer on Black Panther, for which Hart shared the Oscar for art direction with Hannah Beachler. “He understands the language of the director and the production design team. He knows what he has to do to make a set visually stunning. And he’s consistently calm.”

That’s meaningful praise for the talent behind the scenes on such mega-budget franchise and science fiction extravaganzas as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Terminator Genisys, Spider-Man 2, and Independence Day: Resurgence. Stop there, however, and you get a misleading impression of his career. In his 35 years in the business, Hart has worked on movies of all genres and budgets, including Westerns (3:10 to Yuma), comedies (Wayne’s World), spy thrillers (Clear and Pleasant Danger) biopics (Machine Gun Preacher), and mind benders (Fight Club).