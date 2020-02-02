Malaise Modern

Most of the housing stock that Reader sells is prime midcentury modern, glass and steel and stucco houses designed by architects such as William Krisel, Donald Wexler, and William Cody built in their career peaks in the 1950s and ’60s. But, as with his love of vehicles, he’s also attracted to a slightly later, and slightly tattier time period.

“The high modern look can be so over-manufactured these days, with everything looking like it came from West Elm,” he says. “And all the coolest, most original houses are already sold, and often renovated beyond recognition. But now the generation that built their houses in the 1970s is dying. And people are open to the ’70s look, especially people who were not adults in the ’70s.”

This was a period when architects took many of the ideals of desert modern architecture, and then applied a gloss of historical pastiche — callbacks to Greek, Roman, Egyptian, or Spanish Colonial styles — in a kind of nascent post-modernism.

