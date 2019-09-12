The Empress

“[Soundtrack] was a very, very grueling shoot,” says Dewan, whose character Joanna works for Child Protective Services. “There’s singing, dancing, and these great, long dramatic scenes. It was the type of production that when it was done, I was so tired but so fulfilled because I know in my whole career, I will never do anything else like that show.”

Besides adding Soundtrack to her credits, Dewan has also embraced her celebrity stature on social media. She posts a pair of videos each week to her YouTube channel and shares almost everything with her 5.6 million followers on Instagram, including her 2018 split with Tatum, a few lingerie-clad moments, inspirational quotes, the aftermath of her first cupping treatment, and new beau Steve Kazee. She made their relationship official this summer when she posted a pic of her romantically resting her head on the 43-year-old Broadway star’s shoulder. “I didn’t know I was doing that,” she says coyly of the visual confirmation. “I swear I didn’t even know ‘Instagram official’ was a thing!”

In the almost year since her divorce, Dewan has navigated co-parenting with Tatum, embracing her sexuality as a mother, dealing with online criticism, and forging this new relationship with Kazee. (During our shoot, Dewan left Kazee at the Two Bunch Palms pool and daughter Everly in L.A. “She was going to come on this trip with us, but when I explained to her it was going to be 112 degrees, she was like, ‘I’ll go to mermaid camp instead.’”) It’s such experiences that compelled Dewan to offer up personal guidance in her new book Gracefully Yours, which was originally intended to be a collection of poetry.