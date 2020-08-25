Amigos for Life

Trini Lopez may be gone, but Joe Chavira has made it his mission in life to carry on the torch of the legendary singer.

When Lopez passed away Aug. 11 of complications from COVID-19 at Desert Regional Medical Center not far from his home in Palm Springs, an outpouring of sympathy flooded social media channels. Many of the accounts to follow focused on Lopez’s career in the 1960s, when he burst onto the music scene in 1963 with the release of his debut album after signing with Frank Sinatra’s record company, Reprise. Trini Lopez Live at PJ’s included such indelible hits as “If I Had a Hammer” and “La Bamba”.

However, Chavira knew a different Lopez, who wanted to create his own songs rather than be remembered simply by the ones he sang 50+ years ago. The duo met in 2015 in Indian Wells, and over a course of just a few years, produced a 3-CD set called A Trini Trilogy featuring 46 original songs written by the pair.

“He was so happy to finally do original songs, because when he was with Frank, on Reprise Records, he was given songs to sing, all the popular ones he did,” says Chavira during his eulogy at Lopez’s funeral in Dallas, Texas where his extended family lives.