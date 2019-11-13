Johannes Commemorates 20 Years in Palm Springs

Johannes Bacher had dreamt of owning his own restaurant since he was 7 years old while learning to make desserts with his mom in Austria. His dream came true in late 1999 when he opened Johannes Restaurant in downtown Palm Springs and he has been delighting desert patrons for two decades.

His wiener schnitzel has been a guest favorite since he opened. Classically trained in French cooking, Bacher worked all over Europe – London, Paris, Sweden – and continues to use his many years of traveling the world as the inspiration for his subtle, creative dishes that tastefully show off his Austrian roots. As a guest you will delight in his eclectic and delicious menu selections, extensive wine list (both European and American), and impeccable service.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the milestone, and the restaurant has cooked up a fun and unusual way to celebrate. The restaurant is challenging their customers to try each of the 20 schnitzels they are temporarily adding to the menu. Try all 20, and you’ll get a bonus schnitzel.

The restaurant is well celebrated (he’s won awards and been feted in Bon Appètit, Restaurant Writer’s Association, Wine Spectator, Alaskan Airlines, Elle Magazine, Out and About, Desert Entertainer, The New York Times, Zagat, Open Table, Travel and Leisure, The Desert Sun, Yelp, and Palm Springs Life), and it’s not unusual to see celebrities. His guests have included Roseanne Barr, Rod Stewart, Gary Oldman, Barry Manilow, Suzanne Sommers, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Wolfgang Puck.

Johannes

196 S. Indian Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-778-0017

johannespalmsprings.com