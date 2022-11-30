He’s Got Spirit

Jonathan Bennett might be the first person who moved to Palm Springs because of fried chicken. During a sojourn from Los Angeles, the 41-year-old actor best known as the dreamy young love interest in Mean Girls and more recently as a stalwart Hallmark Channel player was dining with his now-husband at Chicken Ranch in Uptown Palm Springs when they made the decision to relocate here.

“I turned to my husband when we were having lunch after talking to Mike [Smith], the owner, and said, ‘Is this what it feels like to be a straight couple in every other small town in America?’ ” recalls Bennett, who grew up in itty-bitty Rossford, Ohio. “It was inspiring to be part of a majority in a small town. It felt so comfortable. We knew at that moment, this is where we had to live.”

Bennett and his partner, Jaymes Vaughn, solidified their plan in 2020 when they stopped splitting their time between L.A. and Las Vegas, the city fellow performer and former Chippendales host Vaughn called home. The duo bought a funky 1970s pad from their designer friend James Kirtley. (“It’s like a Brady Bunch-goes-to-Hawaii theme,” Bennett says of the design.) Vaughn later proposed to

Bennett in their backyard in North Palm Springs, and the pair wed earlier this year in Mexico.

“People ask why we live in Palm Springs, and I joke that when I hit 40, West Hollywood kicked me out,” a slightly sweaty Bennett says over a post-workout iced tea while clad in an aqua tank top and short black gym shorts. “We love it. My husband and I go to Billy Reed’s at 5 o’clock for dinner — and we’re happy about it. We’re among our peers.”