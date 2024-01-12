Jones & Terwilliger Galleries Celebrates 27 Years

Celebrating 27 years of bringing original fine art to discerning collectors, Jones & Terwilliger Galleries is a must-see destination on El Paseo in Palm Desert. The gallery has an exciting and diverse roster of more than 50 acclaimed American and international artists whose work ranges in style from classical realism and contemporary impressionism to abstract expressionism.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, the highly anticipated two-person exhibition opens for James C. Leonard and Cathrine Edlinger-Kunze. Both artists will be present. Leonard, known for large, sophisticated abstract paintings, uses a homemade squeegee to build up layers of paint that feel like access to nature. Edlinger-Kunze is a figurative artist whose recent subject matter revolves around performers and dancers, recalling the delicacy of Degas’ ballerinas and the quietude of Picasso’s saltimbanques. The exhibition celebrates artistic vision and expression and the two artists in concert with each other.