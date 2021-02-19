Smoke Signal

As the sun begins to set on the Santa Rosa Mountains on April 9, thick plumes of colorful smoke will come rushing through the foothills along the southeastern perimeter of The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. They’ll form clouds that draw your attention to the environment — and hold it there, not only until the otherworldly vapors clear, but long after.

With Living Smoke: A Tribute to The Living Desert, one of 13 site-specific artworks in the Desert X exhibition continuing through May 16, artist Judy Chicago intends to honor both the zoo’s 50th anniversary and the desert’s natural wonders.

“I want to increase the awe of the environment,” says the octogenarian with purple hair and lipstick, “help people see the beauty of the natural environment — so they will care for it. The land teems with life, all kinds of living things and creatures.”

If sending smoke into the canyon seems antithetical to her message, Chicago points out that it’s a nontoxic product that she’ll launch far from where the animals roam.