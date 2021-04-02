Julie Johnson, M.D. Desert Orthopedic Center

As a woman in a male-dominated field, Julie Johnson, M.D. brings her own unique perspective to orthopedic medicine. She is proud to be a member of Desert Orthopedic Center team where she specializes in foot and ankle care. Whether advising patients on preventative measures, treating a traumatic injury or performing reconstructive surgery, Dr. Johnson is very cognizant of just how vulnerable the foot and ankle are to injury. “The ankle for example has a higher rate of developing arthritis because it’s a smaller joint and yet it holds up our whole body.”

Although not as commonplace a procedure as hip and knee replacement, ankle replacement surgery is a viable and successful option given the right set of circumstances, according to Dr. Johnson. “The newer generation of ankle replacements which have been out for 10 years now, offer promising and reliable results. They are a good option for post traumatic arthritis.” The goal is to improve people’s quality of life and keep them moving.”

Being female, Dr. Johnson has an affinity for women’s orthopedic concerns. “Athletic and active women often identify more easily with a female practitioner, whether it’s an MD, DO, PA , or NP. Female practitioners have a different perspective as far as problem-solving and identifying what patients’ goals are in returning to activity and how to achieve them.” Dr. Johnson’s fellow female practitioners include Hannah Glenn, PA-C with whom she works closely;

Janice Mayer, PA-C who specializes in total joint replacements; and pain management specialists Janet Conley, NP, Beverly Kram, NP and Marianne Dezelan, PA-C. At Desert Orthopedic Center — the premier orthopedic institution in the desert since 1976 — the diversity present among its female practitioners is matched only the diversity of the entire spectrum of orthopedic specialties within the practice.

A graduate of the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Dr. Johnson completed her residency at MSU in Grand Rapids, Michigan followed by a fellowship at Brown University in Rhode Island. She practiced in North Dakota for several years before arriving at Desert Orthopedic Center in 2016.

In 2019, Dr. Johnson was named Eisenhower Doctor of the Year.

Julie Johnson, M.D.

Desert Orthopedic Center

39000 Bob Hope Drive

Harry and Diane Rinker Building

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-568-2684

760-837-2216 (fax)

desertortho.com