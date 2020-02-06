See and Taste the Difference

At first glance, Kaiser Grille Palm Springs and Jackalope Ranch may seem like very different restaurants. Kaiser Grille serves up fresh California Mediterranean fare from its wood-burning oven and exhibition kitchen on bustling Palm Canyon Drive in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, while the sprawling 6.5-acre Jackalope Ranch in Indio boasts dishes heavy on steak, barbecue, and Southwestern influences often centered around its smoker. But they also have many traits in common. Both are committed to menus heavy on fresh local produce, sustainable seafood, and natural and hormone-free USDA Prime beef for their wide array of steaks and chops.

And it’s tough to beat Lee Morcus’ expertise when it comes to the world of meat. Morcus, who runs the family-owned Kaiser Restaurant Group he founded with his father, Kaiser Morcus, nearly 30 years ago, was born and raised in cattle country in a small Colorado town where his family owned a farm and the town’s only grocery store and butcher shop. “If I wasn’t in the butcher shop with my uncles and father, I was in my sito (grandmother)’s old-world Lebanese kitchen, or I was on the farm with my jido (grandfather),” recounts Morcus. “Back then, there was only one way. The cows were organic, they were fed properly, they weren’t inoculated with hormones and antibiotics, and they weren’t given corn in their diets. They were not in congested pens or under stress.”