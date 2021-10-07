A Cut Above

When they toured a 1958 home tucked away behind a private gate on a quiet residential street, “perfect” was hardly the first word that came to mind. “The view was completely obstructed, with palm trees planted almost haphazardly everywhere,” she says. “Everything was hilly and kind of a mess.”

It had potential, though, and if there’s one thing the Rhode Island School of Design alumna has always had, it’s vision. She was already imagining all the walls white, with her original collage artwork hanging inside, and the mountain backdrop, as hidden as it was, took her breath away. They made an offer that same day.