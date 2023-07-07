Latin-Influenced Restaurant Opens in Palm Springs

Bill Hynes, Luis Moreno, Jeff Hocker, and Steve Shuman.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH
Palm Springs turned up to party for the grand opening of Reforma, a new restaurant, bar, and nightclub that occupies a completely remodeled suite in the historic JW Robinson building on South Palm Canyon Drive. Following hors d’oeuvres and cocktails showcasing flavors from the restaurant’s Latin-influenced menu, DJ/producer Todd Terry and Grammy winner Lee Dagger manned the decks for a pulsating dance party, showing off the nightclub’s state-of-the-art lights and sound.
George Puddephatt, Skip Mlaker, and Nick Sterlington.
Marcia Smith and Christina Cooley.
Charles Huff, Eric Davis, Doug Ashbridge, and Michael and Ernie Westman.
Michael Borders and Angelina Padron.