Latin-Influenced Restaurant Opens in Palm Springs

Palm Springs turned up to party for the grand opening of Reforma, a new restaurant, bar, and nightclub that occupies a completely remodeled suite in the historic JW Robinson building on South Palm Canyon Drive. Following hors d’oeuvres and cocktails showcasing flavors from the restaurant’s Latin-influenced menu, DJ/producer Todd Terry and Grammy winner Lee Dagger manned the decks for a pulsating dance party, showing off the nightclub’s state-of-the-art lights and sound.