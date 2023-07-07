Bill Hynes, Luis Moreno, Jeff Hocker, and Steve Shuman

Latin-Influenced Restaurant Opens in Palm Springs

Dining and nightlife collide at Reforma. The new restaurant, bar, and nightclub held a grand opening filled with fun and drinks.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

Palm Springs turned up to party for the grand opening of Reforma, a new restaurant, bar, and nightclub that occupies a completely remodeled suite in the historic JW Robinson building on South Palm Canyon Drive. Following hors d’oeuvres and cocktails showcasing flavors from the restaurant’s Latin-influenced menu, DJ/producer Todd Terry and Grammy winner Lee Dagger manned the decks for a pulsating dance party, showing off the nightclub’s state-of-the-art lights and sound.

George Puddephatt, Skip Mlaker, and Nick Sterlington.

Marcia Smith and Christina Cooley.

Charles Huff, Eric Davis, Doug Ashbridge, and Michael and Ernie Westman.

Michael Borders and Angelina Padron.