The Debatable History of Margaritas (and Where to Order Them in the Coachella Valley)

The story of the margarita is the story of how three simple ingredients changed cocktail culture. Tequila, orange liqueur, and lime — the unholy trinity of booze, sugar, and acid. In our modern era, it’s such a standard combo, it’s barely worth mention- ing. You might as well write an ode to spreading butter on bread or dredging chicken wings in hot sauce. But basic ain’t bad. The drink’s simplicity creates infinite opportunity for variation.

The most common margarita origin myth says it was invented in 1938 by a man named Carlos “Danny” Herrera, who owned the Rancho La Gloria restaurant in Tijuana. He supposedly developed the libation for a dancer who wouldn’t drink any liquor except tequila. Convenient, right? Another tale claims Dallas socialite Margaret “Margarita” Sames invented the drink in 1948, while holidaying in Acapulco. Hussong’s Cantina in Ensenada and Tommy’s Place Bar in Juárez both insist they were the site where the margarita was first mixed. Wine Enthusiast speculates that it was conceived sometime in the 1940s and named for actress Rita Hayworth, who was born Margarita Carmen Cansino. Success has many fathers, but failure is a dirty shot glass moldering at the end of the bar.