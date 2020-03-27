It’s All Uphill

Editor’s Note: Lindsey Vonn was originally scheduled to speak April 10 at the Champion Honors Luncheon at the Westin Mission Hills. The event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. This story was written before the virus outbreak.

Lindsey Vonn, the greatest women’s ski racer of all time with 82 World Cup victories and three Olympic medals, ended her professional career last year after suffering a series of injuries. But she never speaks of retirement.

“There’s still the adrenaline junkie in me who wants to skydive and travel,” she says, launching into the list of all she hopes to achieve and experience in next chapter of her life. “Number one is to be with my fiancé P.K. [Subban, a defender for the National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils]. I also want to grow my foundation and my business. It’s going to be difficult to keep it all in balance.”

Add to the mix an April 10 appearance at The Westin Mission Hills Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, where the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center will fête Vonn at its Champion Honors Luncheon for her work supporting girls through scholarships, education, and athletics.

“Our goals are to fund more girls camps, inspire confidence, and give more scholarships to the girls who need it,” she says of her namesake foundation. “Although I have not had the opportunity to work with children who were psychologically or physically abused, it is very important to shine light on this subject and make sure children and their families are aware centers like Barbara Sinatra exist and that there are people who want to help.”

When Barbara and Frank Sinatra founded the center in 1986, cyberbullying didn’t factor into the trauma and psychological and physical abuse the staff sees there today. Back then, few could have imagined the rise of social media, let alone its potential dark side that sometimes leads to physical and emotional violence, occasionally resulting in suicide.