Local Volunteers With IMAHelps Serve Those in Need Overseas

Dr. Nina Maw Maw spends most of her time treating patients at her offices in La Quinta and Rancho Mirage. But each summer, she travels to impoverished communities in Central and South America where she evaluates patients who do not have access to the types of healthcare services most of us take for granted in the United States.

Maw Maw is one of a growing number of healthcare professionals from the Coachella Valley and across Southern California who volunteer their time and talents on humanitarian medical missions organized by IMAHelps, a nonprofit organization based in Rancho Mirage. The group’s latest mission, this past August, took them to a hospital in Quito, Ecuador, where they treated 3,750 of the city’s poorest residents, including hundreds that lived in shacks and cinder block houses that were only accessible by dirt roads.

“What I do on these missions I do for my soul,” says Maw Maw, who has been volunteering with IMAHelps since 2012. The realities of life that people face in remote communities near the coffee plantations of Central America and across the Andes Mountains of South America are very disturbing, she notes.