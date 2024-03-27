Lucas Keller’s Palm Springs Retreat Fuels Musical Creativity

When Lucas Keller built his vacation home in Palm Springs in 2020, it served in part as an escape from the frenetic pace of the Los Angeles music industry. The 39-year-old executive oversees the careers of more than 100 musicians and 40 athletes at his management company, Milk & Honey. Working with artists is more than Keller’s day job; it’s been his identity and lifeblood for two decades. His clients are family, so it wasn’t long before he began inviting them to join him in the desert.

“When he’s working with creative people, it’s not like he’s working from the top down and telling them, ‘This is what you have to do,’ ” says David Hodges, an award-winning songwriter, a former member of Evanescence, and Keller’s longest-running client of more than 15 years. “It’s more like realizing that creatives are tethered to some muse that they’re chasing down, and he’s helping to facilitate that.”

And where better to channel those muses than amid the awe-inspiring vistas of the Sonoran Desert? Soon after his house was completed, Keller began hosting weeklong songwriting camps there. He now holds around six camps a year at his place, a 4,000-square-foot modern oasis with panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains and a date palm growing through the roof.

“The 20 best studios in Los Angeles don’t have windows,” Keller says, laughing. “It’s like, ‘We need to be inspired to make great art in this room with black paint and no windows.’ ” But in Palm Springs, “there’s magic out there,” he enthuses. “You’re just getting better art.”