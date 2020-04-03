True to Form

Las Palmas’ iconic Harvey House already blurred the line between nature and nest; a design firm set out to erase it. When Vince cofounder Rea Laccone and her partner, Paul Perla, purchased the house as their desert getaway in 2013, they enlisted design-build practice Marmol Radziner to renovate the property in a way that would elevate the aesthetic while honoring the original design.

Built for actor Laurence Harvey in 1969 by architects Buff & Hensman — a design duo known for erecting exposed post-and-beam homes with expansive glass walls lessening the divide between indoors and out — the house was, and is, quintessentially California Modern.

“This house is a very strong example of their work,” says Ron Radziner, cofounder of the Los Angeles-based firm that refurbished the 5,500-square-foot structure, which includes 2 acres with a cruciform pool and pool house, a tennis court, and thoughtful layers of native plants. “The forms of the original house are fantastic. In the end, we wanted to enhance them but for the home to feel like it had always been this way.” New modern appliances, they decided, would blend in seamlessly, while the opened spaces and fresh finishes should look like they could have been part of the original architects’ design.