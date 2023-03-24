Meet Dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

When it comes to women in medicine, double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts believes there are two key qualities that make women doctors exceptional: compassion and education.

“Environmental compassion is the first quality,” says Dr. Roberts. “To treat the whole patient, and resolve the skin problem, I may have to play part detective, part doctor, and part therapist. And that’s what exceptional women doctors do all day long.”

Dr. Roberts’ journey to becoming an exceptional doctor began with her own experiences. She pursued her dream by attending Stanford University, one of the top medical schools in the country.

“I selected the best school for myself so I could provide the best treatments, care and medications for my patients,” says Dr. Roberts. “Excellence in education is so important. When a person starts off with excellence in education, they’re setting themselves, their patients and their medical community up for success.”

Her dedication to education and training is evident in her work as a double certified dermatologist. She understands the importance of treating the whole patient

and not just the skin problem. Dr. Roberts recognizes the interdependence of different organ systems in the body and uses her knowledge to provide comprehensive care to her patients.

“It’s not the same as a car — a living organism is different from a man-made thing,” says Dr. Roberts. “You can work on a car and every mechanic could be good because the car is not changing. But a living organism is always changing, so you really have to have a person who is trained on all the organ systems.”

Dr. Roberts’ approach to medicine sets her apart as an exceptional woman in the field. She combines her compassion and education to provide her patients with the best care possible. Her journey to becoming a double certified dermatologist and her own personal experiences have shaped her beliefs about what makes a woman doctor exceptional.

“I’m not just treating a skin problem, I’m treating a person,” says Dr. Roberts. “And that requires compassion and education. It’s a privilege to be able to provide care to my patients, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

If you’re looking for an exceptional woman in medicine who truly cares about treating the whole patient, look no further than Dr. Roberts.