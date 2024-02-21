Meet the Chefs of Palm Desert Food & Wine 2024

TYLER FLORENCE

Restaurateur, TV personality, and cookbook author

Fans around the world delight in the sights, sounds, and flavors served up by two-time James Beard Award nominee and Food Network star Tyler Florence. His numerous hit shows include How to Boil Water, Food 911, and his signature series, Tyler’s Ultimate. And he’s getting ready to launch a brand-new grill-off show, Masters of Fire, where regional chefs compete for the coveted grand prize and “master” title. You won’t want to miss the local showdown at Palm Desert Food & Wine between our own Coachella Valley chefs.

Florence operates two restaurants in San Francisco that marry flavors inspired by his South Carolina roots and Northern California hometown: Wayfare Tavern and Miller & Lux. In late 2023, Florence expanded on the latter by opening Miller & Lux Provisions, a patisserie and rotisserie that aims to deliver a contemporary American picnic experience in the heart of Union Square.

Florence’s numerous cookbook releases include the bestselling Stirring the Pot and Dinner at My Place. His latest book, American Grill, will hit shelves later this year.