New York State of Mind

Start spreading the news: The theme for One Night Only, the Nov. 9 fundraiser benefiting Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, is “New York, New York,” and the star-studded annual show, produced for the 16th time by legendary celebrity photographer Michael Childers, will pay musical homage to the city that never sleeps at the McCallum Theatre.

When selecting this year’s theme, Childers decided not to dedicate the evening to the works of a single famous composer, such as Jerry Herman, or a noted writing team like Rodgers and Hammerstein, as he has in past shows. “I thought about how much I love New York and how the city has been through two years of hell,” he says. “So, I decided to celebrate the joys of it and every great song written about New York City and Broadway and Tin Pan Alley and Harlem and the Brill Building and Brooklyn — and even Billy Joel’s ‘Uptown Girl.’ ”

The longtime desert resident’s affection for New York comes honestly. He launched his photography career in Hollywood more than half a century ago and developed an affinity for the Big Apple when he moved there in the late 1960s to work with his late partner, Academy Award–winning filmmaker John Schlesinger (the couple was introduced by late Rancho Mirage resident Kaye Ballard), on the 1969 Best Picture, Midnight Cowboy.

“That was a magical time working on that movie for two years in New York City,” Childers says. “Everything good that happened in the early part of my life happened in New York. After that film, I got [to shoot] my first Broadway show, which happened to be Oh! Calcutta! and ran for 16 years.”