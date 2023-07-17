Midcentury Charmer in Little Tuscany Hits the Market

Originally built in 1958, this architectural home with remarkable views in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of Palm Springs has been through a total transformation. At 3,239 square feet on almost a half-acre lot, no amenity has been overlooked.

The addition of a guest house featuring soaring ceilings and pocket Fleetwood doors, a luxury bath, and built-out closets sets the stage for opulence as you approach the home. Step inside the main house to an open living area with a gas fireplace and a wine bar that flows into a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a generous center island that opens to the dining and living room areas.

Each bedroom has its own private bath, built-out closet, and polished concrete flooring. The primary suite has a spa-style bathroom with a large soaking tub and double vanities with top-of-the-line fixtures.