Midcentury Charmer in Little Tuscany Hits the Market

Originally built in 1958, this architectural home with remarkable views in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of Palm Springs has been through a total transformation. At 3,239 square feet on almost a half-acre lot, no amenity has been overlooked.
The addition of a guest house featuring soaring ceilings and pocket Fleetwood doors, a luxury bath, and built-out closets sets the stage for opulence as you approach the home. Step inside the main house to an open living area with a gas fireplace and a wine bar that flows into a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a generous center island that opens to the dining and living room areas.
Each bedroom has its own private bath, built-out closet, and polished concrete flooring. The primary suite has a spa-style bathroom with a large soaking tub and double vanities with top-of-the-line fixtures.
The elevated pool area, complete with a tanning shelf, invites the eye outdoors and establishes an easy indoor-outdoor flow. The outdoor gathering area features a fire pit and separate kitchen and barbecue areas equipped with refrigeration. (Hello, ice-cold cocktails!)
Steps from the main house, on the west side of the property, sits an ancillary building that could be used as an office, a gym, an art studio, or anything else the future homeowner might dream up. An exterior set of stairs leads to a rooftop stargazing or sun-soaking deck.
In addition to a total systems update, the remodeled property has a 13-killowatt leased solar system that currently covers the usage of the home and a separate EV charging station in the carport.
The late composer Ernst Krenek once lived here, adding historical provenance to an otherwise magical midcentury property.
