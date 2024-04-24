Midcentury House in South Palm Desert Epitomizes Desert Living

Call South Palm Desert home with your own slice of midcentury. This fantastic three-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1950 centers around an open-concept living room with a fireplace that creates the perfect ambiance for gatherings or an evening of cozy relaxation. Conversation flows to the upgraded entertainer’s kitchen that opens to a spacious outdoor dining area by the pool.

The spacious backyard features a pool, hot tub, and a putting green sited amid desert landscaping with a view of palm trees and mountaintops.

Located in an upscale neighborhood in Palm Desert, the 2,402-square-foot home provides easy access to hiking trails, nearby tennis and pickleball courts, and golf courses. It’s also moments away from El Paseo, a destination known for luxury shopping, restaurants, and events.

Discover the good life. This property on Verba Santa Drive is listed for $1,899,000.

This home is listed with Trent Teigen and Tyrah Stenftenagel, Bennion Deville Homes. For more on this stunning home and other Bennion Deville Homes listings, visit BDHomes.com/Our-Listings.