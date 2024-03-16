Rancho Mirage Home Offers Stunning Views on Golf Course

This spectacular five-bedroom, seven-bath contemporary home by architects Holden & Johnson features custom interior design with wood, stone, concrete, and walls of glass to enjoy south-facing mountain and fairway views of the Arnold Palmer golf course at Mission Hills Country Club.

Enter the 5,433-square-foot home through double-entry gates to a courtyard with a waterfall and great architectural details. Double glass doors lead to the entry hall and open to a great room with custom wood ceilings and cabinetry, stone and wood flooring, a fireplace, and an entertainer’s bar, all overlooking stunning vistas.

The dining room showcases a custom built-in buffet, while the gourmet chef’s kitchen dazzles with limestone countertops, a large island, and appliances from SubZero and Dacor. A morning room looks out across the golf course through a curved glass window.

The primary suite is a sanctuary of luxury, with a retreat area, office, gym, spa bath, and dual walk-in closets. Four guest suites, each with en suite bath and patio, provide serene retreats and form their own wing of the house with a guest den/media room.

Multiple terraces, including a covered outdoor living room, dining area, and barbecue island, surround the pool and spa, providing a true resort atmosphere for living and entertaining. The house also has ample space for an art collection, a garage to accommodate three cars and a golf cart, and a solar system.

This home is listed with Bomgardner Blenkinsop & Associates, Bennion Deville Homes. For more on this stunning home and other Bennion Deville Homes listings, visit BDHomes.com/Our-Listings.