A Modern Midcentury Marriage

The Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs is brimming with classic midcentury modern homes. But finding one that captures that perfect balance between past and present can sometimes be tricky.
Built in 1961 by the Alexander Construction Company, and currently on the market for $1,895,000, this house manages to bridge that elusive gap. It’s undergone a high-end renovation while maintaining all of its midcentury charm. A few of the updates include a custom chef’s kitchen; a new pool, spa and decking, along with a new cabana with an attached pool bath and a new outdoor shower; whole-house sound system; and an owned solar system.
Artfully integrated with all these 21st-century amenities are multiple nods to the home’s past such as the triple bypass textured doors that open to the den, a breeze block wall screen in the living room, and the rock that covers the fireplace and front of the home. Somewhere along the line, the rock had been painted so the current homeowners had it sandblasted and brought back to its original state. They loved the color so much that they sourced the same rock—originally from the Salton Sea—to clad the plain masonry exterior of the chimney as well.
A breeze block wall screen and the rock on the fireplace are original to the home. The current homeowners added the terrazzo hearth for a vintage feel.
The floors throughout the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, over 1,800-square-foot residence are polished concrete. The kitchen has been outfitted with Caesarstone countertops, Dacor, Bosch, and Gaggenau appliances, a wine fridge, and custom cabinets. “The backsplash is glass that was painted on the back side for color,” says the homeowner. “It reflects all the greenery from the backyard and gives such a lovely sense of space and is so easy to keep clean.”
The master bathroom’s step-down tub, done in a poured terrazzo, is also an original feature, and the home’s other bathrooms feature the same terrazzo, tile, and Dornbracht fixtures. There are also vintage glass light fixtures in both of the full bathrooms.
The windows throughout the house take full advantage of the mountain views and Fleetwood sliders open to the backyard. A large covered patio with a ceiling clad in Ipe hardwood is another new addition that seamlessly melds with the midcentury vibe. Ipe was also used on the built-in bench next to the outdoor fireplace and for the floor of the outdoor shower.
The almost-one-third-acre property also has low-maintenance desert landscaping.
964 West Ceres Road, Palm Springs
A cozy eat-in space has windows with mitered glass corners for a seamless look. “The kitchen seating area, with a view of the mountains and the palm trees, is worth a trip from anywhere just to sit and have morning coffee and watch how incredible the sunrise looks,” says the homeowner.