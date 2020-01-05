A Modern Midcentury Marriage

The master bathroom’s step-down tub, done in a poured terrazzo, is also an original feature, and the home’s other bathrooms feature the same terrazzo, tile, and Dornbracht fixtures. There are also vintage glass light fixtures in both of the full bathrooms.

The windows throughout the house take full advantage of the mountain views and Fleetwood sliders open to the backyard. A large covered patio with a ceiling clad in Ipe hardwood is another new addition that seamlessly melds with the midcentury vibe. Ipe was also used on the built-in bench next to the outdoor fireplace and for the floor of the outdoor shower.

The almost-one-third-acre property also has low-maintenance desert landscaping.

964 West Ceres Road, Palm Springs

