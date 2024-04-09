Modernism Week Annual Gala Shined With Retro Glam

Sequins came out in full force for the opening night of Modernism Week in February. The annual gala, produced by Palm Springs event company Momentous, dazzled with a disco theme. Hundreds of well-dressed guests, many in wigs and platform heels, understood the assignment.

DJ Modgirl set the mood for arrivals with catchy tunes like ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” as silver-suited dancers and disco queens on roller skates served up photo-ops. As the space filled up, The Elite Show Band burned down the house with funky covers and a dance contest in front of a who’s who crowd of preservationists, architects, and notable interior designers (some of whom boogied incognito in era-appropriate costumes).

Disco is a vibe, and this event certainly set the tone for everyone’s favorite midcentury architecture festival. Mark your calendars. Modernism Week October returns Oct. 24–27, and the flagship festival fêtes its 20th anniversary Feb. 13–23, 2025. Get your glitter ready.