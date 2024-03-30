Tools for Tomorrow Honors Joe Giarrusso With Vision for the Future Award

In commemoration of a remarkable 25-year milestone, guests gathered at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to recognize nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow’s enduring commitment to providing free after-school arts literacy programming for Coachella Valley students aged 8 to 11. At the heart of the evening’s festivities was the presentation of the Vision for the Future Award, created by local artists Karen and Tony Barone and given to composer and pianist Joe Giarrusso for his significant cultural leadership.

Guests enjoyed a Champagne reception and silent auction followed by a dinner concert directed by Joyce Bulifant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show), hosted by KESQ’s Patrick Evans, and featuring Tools for Tomorrow students and singers Francesca Amari and Gilmore Rizzo.

Major sponsors included David W. Bryant, The Auen Foundation, Linda Rider, Robert Wernick, and Nan Shipp.