Tools for Tomorrow Honors Joe Giarrusso With Vision for the Future Award

Joyce Bulifant with Tools For Tomorrow students.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANI GARFIELD
In commemoration of a remarkable 25-year milestone, guests gathered at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to recognize nonprofit Tools for Tomorrow’s enduring commitment to providing free after-school arts literacy programming for Coachella Valley students aged 8 to 11. At the heart of the evening’s festivities was the presentation of the Vision for the Future Award, created by local artists Karen and Tony Barone and given to composer and pianist Joe Giarrusso for his significant cultural leadership.
Guests enjoyed a Champagne reception and silent auction followed by a dinner concert directed by Joyce Bulifant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show), hosted by KESQ’s Patrick Evans, and featuring Tools for Tomorrow students and singers Francesca Amari and Gilmore Rizzo.
Major sponsors included David W. Bryant, The Auen Foundation, Linda Rider, Robert Wernick, and Nan Shipp.
Amber Jamieson, Anne Nielsen, Laurie Benjamin, and Diane Medley.
Arnell and Bettyann Sator, Rachel Bryant, David W. Bryant, Rachel Druten, Tanja Bryant, Barbara Bryant, and Gail Bryant.
Bev Cramer, Robin Nugent, and Annette Schaffer.
Drs. Rainer and Carolyn Izu Bergmann with Linda Rider.
Janice Lyle and Shellie Reade.
Janice Lyle, Sue Fromkin, and Joe and Sherry D'Antony.
Karen Barone, Joe Giarrusso, and Judith Antonio.
Linda Rider and Judy Mathes.
Rick Weiss, Marty Blain, Lou and Beanie Goldsmith, Nan Shipp, and Bob Wernick.
Tools For Tomorrow students from Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City.
Walter and Geri Clark.