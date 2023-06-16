Women Who Lead

More Than 300 Gathered to Honor Women Who Lead

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage set the scene for our annual luncheon celebrating Coachella Valley women who excel in leadership positions.

Site Staff Social Scene

Women Who Lead

The 2023 Women Who Lead — Norma Castañeda, Jane Garrison, and Kay Hazen — with keynote speaker Capt. Tammie Jo Shults.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY DAVID CROTTY

Palm Springs Life’s annual Women Who Lead luncheon honored four Coachella Valley women who have worked toward the betterment of our communities, serving as role models in business and in life. More than 300 guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage to pay tribute to their exceptional efforts.  

Honorees in four categories included Coachella Valley Firebirds coach Jessica Campbell(Rising Star), Oswit Land Trust founder and executive director Jane Garrison (Nonprofit Leader), HR Advantage founder and Fidelis Health Group COO Norma Castaeda (Business Leader), and civic leader Kay Hazen, founder and president of Kay Hazen and Company (Outstanding Achievement). Each honoree took the stage to express their gratitude and share their passion for their roles in leadership.

Pilot and author Tammie Jo Shults mesmerized the audience as keynote speaker with stories from her groundbreaking career in aviation that spanned decades and included a successful crash landing. Emmy Awardwinning journalist Brooke Beare served as master of ceremonies for the inspirational afternoon. The event was sponsored by SBEMP Attorneys, Raymond James, and Shottenkirk Desert Lexus.

Tammie Jo Shultz
Dean Shults, Tammie Jo Shults, Joan MacPherson, and Fred Bell.
Bobbi Lampros
Bobbi Lampros, Rosalind Hack, Brooke Beare, and Susan Stein.
women who lead
Diane Domeyer and Tammy Gibson.
Guests
Becky Kurtz, Diane Moore, Chris Hunter, and Maria Cross.
Image
Donna Craig and Nicole Jaramillo.
Women Who Lead attendees
Claudia Ried, Gail Vasquez, Dyanne Dray, and Roula Berg.
Image
Karin Jaffie, Arminda Hill, and Caitlyn Hil.
Image
Mark and Jane Garrison.
women
Ginger Lucas, Sandra Soto, Angela Lule, Anaya Duenas, Yvonne Atwood, and Louanne Snyder.
Image
Priscilla Bowler and Suzanne Serranon.
Image
Michele Honour and Judy Sanders.
Image
Katelyn Empey, Vee Sotelo, Donna Sanchez, Heidi Korzep, Kathleen Gorham, and Zayra Botello.
Image
Marianne Jeffers and Naileah Vargas.
Image
Valerie Powers and Kathleen Gorham.