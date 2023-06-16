More Than 300 Gathered to Honor Women Who Lead

Palm Springs Life’s annual Women Who Lead luncheon honored four Coachella Valley women who have worked toward the betterment of our communities, serving as role models in business and in life. More than 300 guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage to pay tribute to their exceptional efforts.

Honorees in four categories included Coachella Valley Firebirds coach Jessica Campbell(Rising Star), Oswit Land Trust founder and executive director Jane Garrison (Nonprofit Leader), HR Advantage founder and Fidelis Health Group COO Norma Castañeda (Business Leader), and civic leader Kay Hazen, founder and president of Kay Hazen and Company (Outstanding Achievement). Each honoree took the stage to express their gratitude and share their passion for their roles in leadership.

Pilot and author Tammie Jo Shults mesmerized the audience as keynote speaker with stories from her groundbreaking career in aviation that spanned decades and included a successful crash landing. Emmy Award–winning journalist Brooke Beare served as master of ceremonies for the inspirational afternoon. The event was sponsored by SBEMP Attorneys, Raymond James, and Shottenkirk Desert Lexus.