Moving to Palm Springs?

“The city has high hopes and is confident that this partnership will continue the trajectory we’re on,” says Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready. “We believe AEG has a significant networking ability and the resources to drive our local tourism economy.”

With The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel having been unveiled to great acclaim — and the Andaz Hotel by Hyatt property targeted for completion in 2020 — all these vacationers and conventioneers will have more than enough beds upon which to rest their sleepy heads, though many may opt for other recently renovated accommodations such as the Arrive Hotel, Saguaro, and Ace Hotel & Swim Club, or one of our sublime boutique hotels like Colony Palms, L’Horizon, Sparrows Lodge, Holiday House, or La Serena Villas.

As for the intersection of Palm Canyon Drive and East Tahquitz Canyon Way, it’s virtually unrecognizable from its previous incarnation, with the Downtown Redevelopment Project having replaced the old mall with a rich raft of retailers and eateries that includes H&M, MAC Cosmetics, West Elm, Free People, Johnny Was, Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar & Store, Blaze Pizza, Lolly & Pops, Starbucks Reserve, Il Corso Italian Restaurant, and many more.

Moving forward, the Palm Springs City Council has implemented polices to maintain and grow our local economy with a revised hotel incentive program, business renovation grants, and the façade improvement program, to name a few. Importantly, the focus is also on our unique small businesses, uptown, downtown, and citywide. For example, “Uniquely Palm Springs” is a new program in collaboration with the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism and the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce that focuses on local merchants. The Council’s policy of supporting our small businesses is a cornerstone of the city becoming the unique destination it is.