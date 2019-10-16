A Place to Innovate

According to legend, when amateur golfer and course architect Johnny Dawson told his friend, future Hall of Famer Ben Hogan, that he was developing the Coachella Valley’s first 18-hole golf course, Hogan was incredulous. “No one’s going to drive to the middle of the desert to play golf,” he reportedly said. But Dawson ignored his friend’s prediction and followed his inner innovator; in 1951, the course at Thunderbird Country Club opened to much success. And the valley has since blossomed with golf courses, which today number more than 120.

For more than a century, innovators have been coming to Greater Palm Springs to realize their visions. Whether drawing tourists from around the world, taking them up the side of a mountain, or striving to protect hospital patients from infection, the Coachella Valley has from the very beginning been a hub of ideas that become staples of the culture.

• READ NEXT: Meet our Class of 2019 Visionaries.