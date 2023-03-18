Narces Opens Fashion Week El Paseo With Sheer, Daring Designs

Toronto-based designer and creative director Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi of Narces started Fashion Week El Paseo 2023 with a bang and mesmerized guests with 67 ensembles in a range of cuts and styles. Colors, seen in sheer fabrics and hand-appliquéd details, sashayed from intense brights to nudes to white as smoothly as the models’ struts down the runway.

Against the illuminated backdrop of a starry sky, a crystal gown emerged first, glistening like electrified snow. The hooded dress with long sleeves and a deep slit almost seemed to glide down the runway on its own, sizzling under the lights with every step. “Bang, Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Nancy Sinatra tipped off attendees who packed the full tent: There would be no working up to big moments on opening night. Every garment commanded a moment of its own.

The daring variety and quality that Yessemi sent down the runway befit someone born into the folds of world-class fashion. Her luxury eveningwear and cocktail designs blend vintage glamour with modern cuts in designs that transcend classification. She understands the artful presence of a dress in full bloom, covered in a meadow of flowers; the drama of well-placed cutouts and sheer panels from hip to floor; the timeless construction of a bustier; the girlish flounce of layered tulle.