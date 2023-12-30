New Restaurant in La Quinta, Kiki’s Serves Modern Italian

When the group of hospitality vets behind the stylish Italian eatery Kiki’s in La Quinta first started conceptualizing their dream restaurant, they knew they wanted to combine the best of some of their favorite spots around the world.

“We’re trying to blend Cipriani with Jon and Vinny’s. We pulled from real experiences from travels and life and home,” says managing partner and co-owner Nick Iattoni. “We wanted to create the kind of good, clean food that we’d be happy to share with our friends.”

The result is a menu that puts a modern spin on traditional Italian fare while utilizing the best seasonal ingredients the kitchen can find, including as much local produce as possible. The same goes for the robust bar program, where classic cocktails get a fresh spin with unique Italian spirits and liqueurs.