New Work of Art Installed at Palm Desert Civic Center Park

Sitting on a bench at Palm Desert Civic Center Park, E. Tyler Burton watches people around a trio of concrete columns decorated with colored plastic objects embedded in resin. She takes particular interest in this scene as the artist of the park’s latest public art installation.

“Poly Parfait” is part of Burton’s Fossils of the Future series: works, she says, “built to look like future core samples of the Earth.” She incorporates into stacks of molded concrete disks a range of found and donated plastics: toys, water bottles, food containers, and other discarded items.

“Kids will spend 20 minutes walking around it and picking out things they can identify,” Burton says.

“‘Poly Parfait’ is a play on words,” she explains. “The layers look like some sort of dessert, and ‘poly’ relates to plastic. My intention is not to be super didactic. The ‘totem poles’ are something beautiful and fun for people to look at. But they also carry a message, and I hope they facilitate a deeper conversation about preserving our environment.”